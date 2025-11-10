Novotel rings in festive season with cake mixing

Vijayawada: The festive spirit came alive at Novotel Vijayawada Varun as the hotel hosted its much-awaited Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping Ceremony on Saturday.

The event marked the beginning of the holiday season, bringing together an eclectic mix of guests — from influencers and food enthusiasts to media professionals — for an afternoon filled with cheer, flavour, and camaraderie. The celebration was a perfect blend of Novotel’s signature hospitality and vibrant community spirit. Guests participated in the traditional cake mixing ritual, a symbol of unity and festive beginnings, as the hotel’s expert culinary team guided them through the process. The air was filled with the aroma of dry fruits, nuts, and spices — the classic ingredients of Christmas merriment.

Adding to the excitement was the lively grape stomping session, which paid homage to age-old winemaking traditions. Laughter, music, and joy filled the atmosphere as participants joined in this exuberant experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Pathak, Hotel Manager, said, “This season is all about togetherness and gratitude. With joy, warmth, and hospitality at our heart, we were excited to welcome everyone to many more memorable experiences this festive season.”