Now cattle to be issued Aadhaar ID

Vijayawada: For Indian citizens Aadhaar is a very important document to get various government services. Now the Central government with the help of Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) prepared 12-digit cattle Aadhaar which would be pinched to the ears of cattle like an ear stud.

Every cow, buffalo and calves, sheep and goat would have the Aadhaar ear stud which would have all the details in its 12-digit bar code and it would be linked to the Aadhaar card of the owner of the cattle. The details include the name of the owner of the cattle and his Aadhaar number along with his address, the age and gender of the cattle, how many times it mothered and the yield of milk and others.

The bar code of cattle ID would also include the services it had received from the animal husbandry de-partment, the details of vaccination and insurance.

Dr T Damodar Naidu, director of Animal Husbandry, said that the cattle ID had multiple utilities including the treatment and vaccinations it had received for various diseases, the subsidies the government had given to the cattle owners.

The details of the pregnancy details, milk yield included in the cattle ID would fetch good rate in the mar-ket, he pointed out. The cattle ID ear stud would be changed in the name of the new owner in case of its changing hands. In case of calamities or missing, the DI would help to identify the owner of the cattle.

Damodar Naidu appealed to the cattle owners to take care of the ID ear stud and if it was lost, they should seek for replacement immediately. In case of cattle changing hands by way of sale, the name of the new owner should be changed immediately. If the ID ear stud is damaged or lost, they should im-mediately approach the veterinary doctor and get replacement.

The farmers were urged to approach the nearest veterinary hospital to get the ID ear stud for their cattle which is given free of cost.