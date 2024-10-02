Now, Paul files PIL seeking CBI probe into laddu row

New Delhi: A fresh PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The PIL was filed by K A Paul, a social activist and president of organisation ‘Global Peace Initiative’, seeking a “comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam”.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is already seized of as many as four petitions on the issue. Paul, in his fresh PIL, said allegations levelled by the Chief Minister that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of ‘Laddu Prasadam’, including adulterated ghee, have raised serious concerns among devotees and tarnished the sanctity of this sacred offering. The petition underscored the growing communal tensions and the violation of fundamental religious rights, citing Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to practice and propagate religion. “Any compromise on its sanctity not only affects millions of devotees but also tarnishes the reputation of this institution. I have filed this petition in the interest of the devotees and to ensure that political manipulation and corruption do not undermine our sacred traditions” Paul said. (PTI)