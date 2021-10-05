Now Ph.D. qualification compulsory for Assistant Professor posts in Universities

As part of raising standards in higher education, universities are making PhDs mandatory as a minimum qualification for assistant professor posts in other institutions of higher learning. In addition, the Center and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are focusing on more regulations. The UGC's decision in 2018 to have a Ph.D. as the minimum qualification has been delayed in implementation.



The Ph.D. candidates who want to apply for vacant posts in universities in different states have asked for some time as their courses have not been completed due to covid. The Centre has suspended the Ph.D. minimum qualification requirement.

Higher education sources, however, said that the minimum qualifying Ph.D. for assistant professor posts would be mandatory. There are up to 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central varsities and thousands in various varsities in the states and only those with a minimum qualification of Ph.D. would be allowed for recruitment.

The higher education department is working to recruit more than 2,000 posts in various universities in the state. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh also announced that steps would be taken to recruit these posts soon.