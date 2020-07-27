Now sand can be returned if it is not of quality in Andhra Pradesh!

Jagan Mohan Reddy government is making another sensational decision regarding sand issue in the state. The government is contemplating to give an opportunity to those who procured land to return back if they found the sand is not of quality. It is noted that the steps will be taken to ensure quality sand for them. While APMDC is preparing a proposal to this effect, the Andhra Pradesh government will give a clarity on this soon. Thegovernment is making another sensational decision regarding sand issue in the state. The government is contemplating to give an opportunity to those who procured land to return back if they found theis not of quality. It is noted that the steps will be taken to ensure quality sand for them. While APMDC is preparing a proposal to this effect, the Andhra Pradesh government will give a clarity on this soon.

Earlier, the complaints were received from many that the sand delivered to the house is of poor quality and with mud. Many people are dissatisfied that the sand is not useful for construction. Minister Vishwaroop also reportedly faced similar difficulties and complained to the Collector about the matter. Authorities, on the other hand, found discrepancies in the calculations of sand excavations that took place a few months ago. This report was submitted to APMDC that has decided to conduct another survey on these figures by drone.

The government of Andhra Pradesh earlier has given the authority to the village secretariats for booking of sand online to avoid descripancy and to put an end to black marketing of sand. The government has given the permission for mining of sand in streams and rivulets for local use free of cost and transportation of such mined sand on bullock carts.