NRSM events focus on safety during Sankranti

Rajamahendravaram: As part of National Road Safety Month (NRSM) programme, extensive road safety awareness activities were conducted in Rajamahendravaram city for three days during Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festivals under the supervision of district transport department. With large numbers of people stepping out with family members during the festive period, officials said special focus was placed on road safety.

Transport department officers visited major traffic junctions in areas such as Morampudi, Bommuru and Kambalacheruvu on Thursday and Friday and interacted directly with the public.

As part of NRSM 2026, a special awareness programme was organised for auto drivers at Bommuru junction. Officials clarified that carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit was prohibited. They instructed drivers to ensure that permits, fitness certificates, driving licences and insurance documents were valid at all times. Motorists were educated on the importance of road safety and the need for responsible driving.

Addressing the gathering, District Transport Officer R Suresh said small acts of negligence, such as riding a two-wheeler without helmet or not wearing seat belt, could turn festive joy into lifelong sorrow. He said road safety was in the hands of every individual and urged people to strictly follow traffic rules for their own safety and the well-being of their families. He also reminded motorists that wearing helmets and seat belts was mandatory.

Motor vehicle inspectors Ch Sampath Kumar, M Ravi Kumar and G Ram Narayan, along with assistant motor vehicle inspectors B Uma Maheswara Rao, G Praneeth Kumar and PVV Sai Kumar, among others, took part in the awareness programmes.