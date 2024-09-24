Live
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
- Farmers protest at collectorate demanding loan waiver
Just In
NSM alumni donates Rs. 2L to CMRF
Highlights
Vijayawada: N St Mathew’s Public School Old Students Association has taken up active part in the flood relief work and distributed clothes to victims...
Vijayawada: N St Mathew’s Public School Old Students Association has taken up active part in the flood relief work and distributed clothes to victims of floods staying in relief camps at Vijayawada, Atkuru, Bapulapadu, Kolanukonda and Vasantha Vada.
NSM alumni contributed to the CM Relief Fund by handing over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Chief Patron Br Rayappa Reddy, K Jayanarayana, Vice-President, Gurjeet Singh Sahni, Secretary, Srikanth, CH Prakash and T Adaikappan were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS