NSM alumni donates Rs. 2L to CMRF

NSM alumni presenting a cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday

Vijayawada: N St Mathew’s Public School Old Students Association has taken up active part in the flood relief work and distributed clothes to victims of floods staying in relief camps at Vijayawada, Atkuru, Bapulapadu, Kolanukonda and Vasantha Vada.

NSM alumni contributed to the CM Relief Fund by handing over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Chief Patron Br Rayappa Reddy, K Jayanarayana, Vice-President, Gurjeet Singh Sahni, Secretary, Srikanth, CH Prakash and T Adaikappan were present.

