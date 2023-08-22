NSTL celebrates 54th Lab Raising Day

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated the 54th Lab Raising Day on Monday.

Established on August 20, 1969 with 10 staff members, NSTL has grown multi-fold with 612 personnel, including 172 scientists and made significant contributions to the defence research and development. The organisation recognised as one of the premier labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems.

Distinguished Scientist and Director General of Naval Systems & Materials (NS&M) Dr Y Sreenivas Rao attended as the chief guest at the celebration organised at NSTL. Addressing the gathering, Sreenivas Rao said not only the Indian Navy but also the entire nation was having hopes on NSTL.

He mentioned that the responsibility of NSTL has increased by having its products in the list of positive indigenous lists. The Director General of Naval Systems & Materials stated that the organisation has a capability of designing a submarine, due to the state-of-the-art hydrodynamic research facilities. He wished that with the enrichment of NSTL, Visakhapatnam would become the industry hub for the production of underwater weapons.

Secretary NSTL Civil Employees Union JN Varma appealed to the scientist community and technical personnel to put more efforts to support the nation through research activities.

Scientist-G & Chairman Works Committee HN Das presented the annual report of the works committee. He highlighted that, more than 82 events including freedom walk, Swachhata Pakhwada activities, etc. were held.

During the programme, players who represented NSTL in various national sports and games activities and officers and staff who completed 25 years of service were felicitated.