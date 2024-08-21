NSTL celebrates 55th Lab Raising Day

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said the responsibility of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) is closely coordinating with the Indian Navy for timely completion of projects and has become a reliable partner of the Indian Navy with its hard work, dedication and tireless efforts.



Congratulating the team of the NSTL on the occasion of its 55th Lab Raising Day celebrations (LRDC) organised here on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said the responsibility of NSTL has increased by having its products in the list of positive indigenous list.

Established in 1969, 20 August with 10 staff members, NSTL has grown multi-fold with 603 personnel, including 186 scientists and made significant contributions to the defence R&D. It is recognised as one of the premiere labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems.

NSTL is committed towards strengthening the Indian defence sector by developing and delivering cutting-edge and futuristic technologies.

In his address, Dr Abraham Varughese, Directorof NSTL said that the organisation is putting its best efforts as per the requirements of the Indian Navy, with the existing world-class test facilities. He briefed the genesis of the NSTL, its evolution to the present stage of being state-of-the-art premier naval research laboratory in the country.

N Ranjana, Director Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM), DRDO, explained in detail how DRDO is striding towards realising Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Vikasit Bharat 2047 by tripartite efforts of DRDO, academia and industry. She stressed on the innovative technologies to meet futuristic requirements as per the DRDO roadmaps for the development of systems as well as technologies.

On 5 June, 2023, combat trials of Varunastra Torpedo were successfully conducted by deploying underwater target structure (UWTS), which was successfully designed and developed by NSTL along with industry partner TriniTech Infrastructure India Private Ltd., Visakhapatnam. This technology is being transferred to the industry partner through a licensing agreement of transfer of technology on the occasion.

Marking the occasion, staff who completed 25 years of service were felicitated.