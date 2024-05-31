NSUI national secretary found murdered

Anantapur: In a shocking and brutal incident that sent shockwaves through in Dharmavaram in Srisathya Sai district, a young lawyer, identified as Sampath Raj, was found brutally murdered. The police discovered his body in bushes on the roadside in the second Maruva Vanka area of Dharmavaram lake, with evidence of a savage attack with a hunting knife on his head.

Sampath Raj, a lawyer and NSUI national secretary from Hindupuram town, had been embroiled in a land dispute with a senior lawyer in the area. Hailing from Yerraguntapalli village of Dharmavaram mandal, the family migrated to Hindupur 30 years ago. Sampath Raj was a prominent youth leader in the Congress party, recognised for his activism and legal acumen. He also actively participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

The tragic turn of events unfolded following a dispute that arose two months ago between him and the senior lawyer in Hindupuram town. Prior to the heinous crime, Sampath Raj had raised concerns about his safety to the district SP of Sri Sathyasai, alleging injustice at the Hindupuram I Town police station.

His desperate messages via WhatsApp, indicating a threat to his life, have since gone viral on social media. The murder sparked a heated debate in Hindupuram, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement authorities.

Sri Sathyasai district SP Madhav Reddy and Dharmavaram DSP Srinivasa Rao visited the crime scene, initiated a search operation with a dog squad to apprehend the perpetrator.

Two suspects have been detained for questioning, as the police promised to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book. As the family members seek answers and justice for Sampath Raj’s brutal murder, the authorities are assuring a swift action in the case, promising to pursue all leads and ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law.