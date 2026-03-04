NTPC’s skill devpt prog equips local youth with industry-relevant skills

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri organised a skill development programme for the second batch of participants.

Organised in collaboration with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), the programme was held as part of the company’s CSR–CD initiatives with 100 percent placement achievement for local youth. The programme provided intensive training in machine operator injection moulding, enabling youth from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts to gain industry-ready technical skills.

The ceremony was graced by Ayaskanta Jena, Head of Project, NTPC Simhadri, who handed over completion certificates and job offer letters to the successful trainees.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that the initiative goes beyond skill training by creating structured, outcome-driven career opportunities for youth from Parawada mandal and surrounding areas.

All trained candidates secured employment opportunities across major industrial hubs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Tirupati. Since its launch in January 2023, the skill development programme has successfully trained 180 local youth, bridging the gap between rural talent and industry demand. Building on this success, NTPC Simhadri announced the third batch of the programme scheduled to commence in mid-March. This time it will be exclusively for girls. The upcoming training will cover machine operator, plastic processing/injection moulding over a 113-day (four-month) residential programme. NTPC Simhadri will fully support participants by covering boarding, lodging, uniforms, training kits along with a monthly stipend.

Mobilisation and enrolment of candidates will begin shortly, with the CIPET team conducting outreach visits across Parawada mandal and nearby villages of Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

Through sustained skill development initiatives, NTPC Simhadri continues to promote employment generation, youth empowerment and inclusive community development.