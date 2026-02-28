NTR Bharosa Pensions Disbursed Early Across Andhra Pradesh

Distribution of NTR Bharosa Pensions is progressing swiftly in Andhra Pradesh. Due to Sunday (March 1), pensions are being handed out a day earlier, today (Saturday). By 11 am, approximately 82 per cent of the pensions had been distributed. The government has allocated Rs. 2,725 crore to 62.76 lakh beneficiaries, with 51.86 lakh individuals already receiving their pensions. Swarna Ward and Swarna Grama staff are visiting beneficiaries’ homes to distribute the pensions in cash.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Ravivalasa village in Cheepurupalli constituency, Vizianagaram district. After distributing pensions at the beneficiaries’ homes, he will hold a face-to-face meeting with residents.

Meanwhile, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu participated in pension distribution in Palakollu, West Godavari district. He handed a pension to an elderly woman and inquired about her health benefits. Speaking at the event, the Minister criticised YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, accusing them of escaping from assembly meetings, walking out of legislative sessions, and engaging in disruptive protests. He condemned YSRCP’s comments about displaying monstrosity if they come to power in 2029 and urged the public to distinguish between a coalition government working with humanity and what he termed the "monstrous" YSRCP.

Minister Ramanaidu also accused YSRCP of repeating past mistakes, likening their actions to ancient demons who blocked yagnas, and described the party as an evil force hindering development and positive programmes today.