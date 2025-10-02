NTR Bharosa pensions distributed

Anantapur: Urban MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad and District Collector O Anand personally distributed pensions to beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa Scheme at Buddappa Nagar in Anantapur city on Wednesday. The programme was conducted at Rajendra Municipal High School, where officials visited households to hand over pensions directly.

During the interaction, the MLA and Collector enquired about the amount of pensions previously received and the current increase, as well as whether any bribes were being demanded. Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction, confirming that pensions were being delivered at their doorsteps without irregularities.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prasad said that under the Collector’s supervision, pensions worth Rs22.75 crore were being distributed across the Urban constituency.

He noted that more than 52% of pensions had already been delivered by morning and the remaining would be completed by evening. He emphasized that unlike in the past when distribution took two to three days, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s directives ensured completion within a few hours. He also mentioned that 304 new pensions were sanctioned this month and assured that all government schemes including ration and housing would be distributed transparently.

Collector Anand added that 2,79,933 pensioners across the district were receiving a total of Rs124.77 crore. By 9:30 a.m., 52% of pensions were distributed, and 99% would be completed by evening. A control room set up by DRDA was monitoring the process.