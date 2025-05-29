NTR brought recognition to Telugu people

Nellore: The district administration has celebrated the birth anniversary of legendary actor and former CM of united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao in a grand manner on Wednesday.

A meeting was conducted at SR Sankaran Hall in the premises the Nellore Collectorate, in which several TDP and BJP leaders participated.

District Collector O Anand, Joint Collector K Karthik, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, former Udayagiri TDP MLA Kambham Vijayaramireddy, BJP senior leader and APSRTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, and others have garlanded the portrait of NTR and paid floral tributes.

Recalling his association with NTR, Kambam Vijayarami Reddy has said that NTR was responsible for the construction of Somasila, Telugu Ganga, Kandaleru projects, facilitating farmers to do agriculture operations after having around 150 tmcfts of water in the three reservoirs. NTR was also responsible for introducing Social Security Pensions (SSP) in the State, he added.

NIDA Chairman Srinivasulu Reddy said that due to the introduction of several welfare schemes including KG rice @ Rs 2, scores of poor were benefited.

Describing NTR as a legendary film actor and remarkable political personality, RTC Zonal Chairman S Suresh Reddy has praised that it was NTR, who highlighted the self-respect of Telugus by establishing TDP in 1983.

On this occasion, Collector Anand has facilitated artistes, who showcased their talent in different fields.