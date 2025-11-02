  • Menu
NTR circles to be established to inspire future generations

MP Kesineni Sivanath and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan inspecting the modernisation works at NTR Circle at Patamata in Vijayawada on Saturday

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni announced that NTR circles would be established in every Assembly constituency in the NTR district to inspire future generations.

The MP, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, inspected the ongoing modernisation works of the NTR Circle at Patamana in Vijayawada East constituency on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, MP Kesineni Sivanath said that the modernisation works of the Patamata NTR Circle were reviewed along with MLA Gadde Rammohan, and several suggestions were incorporated to enhance the project’s design and aesthetics.

MLA Rammohan stated that the renovated NTR Circle will soon be open to the public, symbolising the legacy of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). He added that preparations are also underway to establish a new NTR Circle in Vijayawada West constituency.

