NTR dist gets 50K food packets, milk from Eluru

Eluru: The Eluru district administration has extended help to NTR district as they are struggling with heavy rains and floods,

On Monday morning, the district administration sent a large quantity of food items to Vijayawada on the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

About 50,000 food packets, 1 lakh biscuit packets, 1 lakh milk packets, 2-lakh water packets, 30,000 bread packets, 50,000 candles and matches were packed and sent to Vijayawada by road on Monday morning.

The district administration prepared food items on a war-footing basis at Gokul Kalyana Mandapam and other catering units in Eluru. District collector K Vetri Selvi inspected the preparation of food items at Gokul Kalyana Mandapam.

She closely examined the quality of food preparation, vegetables, rice and other items used in food preparation. Collector directed the district officials to monitor the supply to ensure that no mistake is made anywhere from food preparation to packing.

Joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, DRDA PD Vijayaraju, RWS SE Satyanarayana, RDO NSK Khajavali, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhanu Pratap, Housing Corporation PD A Srinivas, Eluru Tahsildar Seshagiri, and Eluru Municipal Corporation officials closely monitored the preparation of food items. DPO Thuthika Srinivas Viswanath supervised the transportation of milk packets.