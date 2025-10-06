NTR dist tops in missing persons cases in State

The NTR district has topped the list of districts in the State with the highest number of missing persons cases reported during 2023, according to the Crime in India 2023 released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the NCRB data, a total of 15,048 missing persons cases were registered across 26 districts and Vijayawada and Guntakal Railway Police districts in the State during 2023. Among these, 1,802 cases were reported in NTR district alone, which accounts for nearly 12 percent of the total missing cases in the State.

Of the 1,802 missing cases in NTR district, 1,088 were females and 744 were males. The data further reveal that 1,320 missing individuals were adults, aged 18 years and above, while 482 were children. Among the missing children, 174 were under 12 years of age, 136 were between 12 and 14 years old, and 172 were between 14 and 18 years old.

Following NTR district, Visakhapatnam district reported 1,207 missing cases (8 percent), and Anantapur district stood in third place with 930 cases (6.12 percent).

The NCRB report revealed that out of the total 15,048 missing cases in the State, 5,019 were males, 10,027 were females, and two were transgender persons. The report also mentioned that 5,810 persons, who went missing in previous years, remain untraced, including 3,648 males, 2,150 females, and two transgender persons.

Police efforts led to tracing 14,729 missing persons during the year, which included 9,985 females, 4,741 males, and three transgender persons. This reflects an overall tracing rate of 70.6% in the year 2023. However, 6,129 persons — including those untraced from previous years — continue to remain missing. These include 3,936 males, 2,192 females, and one transgender person, as per the report.

The NCRB data further provided a detailed district-wise breakup of missing persons across the state. Visakhapatnam district reported 1,207 missing cases, including 472 males and 735 females. Among them, 885 were adults and 322 were children. Of the children, 96 were below 12 years, 124 between 12 and 14 years, and 102 between 14 and 18 years.

Anantapur district recorded 930 missing cases, while Guntur district registered 814 cases. Tirupati district reported 776 cases, followed by Prakasam district with 710, Chittoor district with 689, Eluru district with 647, and Sri Satya Sai district with 637 cases. East Godavari district registered 610 cases, SPSR Nellore 585, YSR Kadapa 538, Kakinada 531, and Kurnool 526 cases, respectively. The remaining districts recorded fewer than 500 missing cases each, according to the NCRB.

Despite the commendable tracing rate of over 70 percent, more than 6,000 persons are still untraced, including those from previous years. Law enforcement authorities continue efforts to locate these individuals through inter-state coordination, digital surveillance, and community policing initiatives.

Officials note that missing cases often arise from a mix of factors — including family disputes, economic distress, elopements, mental health issues, and human trafficking. The NCRB report serves as an important reminder of the continued need for public awareness, timely reporting, and strengthened police response in handling missing person cases.