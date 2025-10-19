NTR District Collector Urges Vigilance Amid Rains

NTR District Collector Lakshmi has urged field officials to remain vigilant in response to the recent rains. Following a review meeting on Sunday, she announced the establishment of a helpline number, 91549 70454, at the Collectorate.

Collector Lakshmi instructed that control rooms be activated at the division level and emphasised the importance of monitoring the water levels of the Krishna, Budameru, and Munneru rivers. Residents in river basin areas and low-lying regions were advised to stay alert.

To ensure public safety, special teams comprising officials from various departments have been formed. Residents are strongly advised against crossing rivers and streams or engaging in swimming activities during this time.