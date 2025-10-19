Live
- Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan
- Credit for SC's green cracker nod goes to Delhiites who elected BJP govt: Virendra Sachdeva
- Vaigai dam water level rises sharply; flood alert in five TN districts
- MLC Dr. Manjunath Bhandari Criticises RSS, BJP Over Children’s Training and Priyank Kharge Controversy
- MCF Transitions to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Signalling New Growth in Mangaluru
- AP CM Chandrababu reviews on upcoming investment summit in Visakhapatnam
- Kerala man gets life term for murdering woman
- Army jawan saves life of infant on speeding train
- Probe tightens as SIT gears up for more arrests
- Airport agencies need to sensitise their officers in prevailing laws: SC
NTR District Collector Urges Vigilance Amid Rains
Highlights
NTR District Collector Lakshmi has urged field officials to remain vigilant in response to the recent rains.
NTR District Collector Lakshmi has urged field officials to remain vigilant in response to the recent rains. Following a review meeting on Sunday, she announced the establishment of a helpline number, 91549 70454, at the Collectorate.
Collector Lakshmi instructed that control rooms be activated at the division level and emphasised the importance of monitoring the water levels of the Krishna, Budameru, and Munneru rivers. Residents in river basin areas and low-lying regions were advised to stay alert.
To ensure public safety, special teams comprising officials from various departments have been formed. Residents are strongly advised against crossing rivers and streams or engaging in swimming activities during this time.
Next Story