NTR district-level narcotics coordination centre meeting held

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has urged officials and the public to work collectively towards building a drug-free society and to immediately report any signs of drug activity by calling the toll-free helpline 1972. He directed departments to widely publicise the helpline number and intensify awareness campaigns.

He chaired the NTR district-level Narcotics Coordination Centre meeting under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, DLSA Secretary K Ramakrishnaiah and officials from various departments attended the meeting. During the programme, publicity posters with the slogans “Say No to Drugs,” “Say No to Drugs… Choose Skills,” the Eagle toll-free helpline number 1972, and Eagle Clubs were unveiled. Officials reviewed ongoing initiatives, including anti-drug awareness drives, Eagle operations, de-addiction services, NGO participation, Operation Safe Campus, and monitoring of identified hotspots.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said 133 awareness programmes had been conducted in colleges, schools, and public places under the Eagle initiative. Continuous surveillance has been ordered in 150 identified drug-prone hotspots.

He said that 71 persons were arrested in 27 cases last year during special enforcement drives. Emphasising rehabilitation, the Collector said addicts should receive counselling, detoxification, and skill training to help them reintegrate into society, with support from voluntary organisations. He also instructed that Eagle Clubs be made active in all educational institutions.

Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said that anti-drug campaign programmes are being conducted successfully across the district and that a 34-day anti-drug cycle rally is also underway. He noted that a dedicated website (https://events.

ntrpolice.in) has been made available and urged the public to register and take the pledge against drug abuse. He further stated that the PIT NDPS Act is being implemented strictly to curb drug-related offences

Deputy Commissioners of Police Krishnakant Patel, KGV Saritha, and B Lakshminarayana, District Differently-Abled Welfare and Transgender Welfare Officer Vadrevu Kamaraju, Eagle officials M Ravindra, D Nagarjuna, and M Veeranjaneyulu, officials from various departments, and representatives of Forum for Child Rights, Navajeevan Bal Bhavan, Akarsha Foundation, and Health Care and Social Welfare Society attended the meeting.