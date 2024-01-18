Live
- Raminfo Board Approves Preferential Issuance to Raise Up to ₹62 Crores: Chalks Out Aggressive Growth Plans
- Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment
- Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance
- Daily Forex Rates (18-01-2024)
- AICC issues show cause notice to spokesperson Alok Sharma for remarks on Kamal Nath
- National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
- Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
- Dense fog, cold day conditions to continue for two more days in north India: IMD
- Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra meeting begins in Gudivada
Just In
NTR gave political life to many leaders, says Paritala Sunitha
Former Minister Paritala Sunitha expressed her gratitude towards NTR for providing political opportunities to numerous individuals in the two Telugu states.
Former Minister Paritala Sunitha expressed her gratitude towards NTR for providing political opportunities to numerous individuals in the two Telugu states. She highlighted that many people were able to attain important positions due to his support. The Telugu Desam Party organized a memorial event at their office in Ramagiri in honor of NTR's death anniversary.
A large-scale tribute was paid to NTR's portrait with floral garlands, and a donation program was conducted. Mandal leaders actively participated in the event. Sunitha reminisced about her family's strong bond with NTR and stated that Paritala Ravindra, who was involved in public struggles, entered politics upon NTR's call.
She affirmed that her entire family has been aligned with the Nandamuri and Nara families since then, emphasizing their continued support in the future as well. Sunitha acknowledged NTR for prioritizing many individuals politically and enabling them to become lawmakers. She concluded by expressing her determination to carry forward his legacy and secure victory for the Telugu Desam Party as a true tribute to NTR.