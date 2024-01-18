NTR gave political life to many leaders, says Paritala Sunitha

Former Minister Paritala Sunitha expressed her gratitude towards NTR for providing political opportunities to numerous individuals in the two Telugu states. She highlighted that many people were able to attain important positions due to his support. The Telugu Desam Party organized a memorial event at their office in Ramagiri in honor of NTR's death anniversary.

A large-scale tribute was paid to NTR's portrait with floral garlands, and a donation program was conducted. Mandal leaders actively participated in the event. Sunitha reminisced about her family's strong bond with NTR and stated that Paritala Ravindra, who was involved in public struggles, entered politics upon NTR's call.

She affirmed that her entire family has been aligned with the Nandamuri and Nara families since then, emphasizing their continued support in the future as well. Sunitha acknowledged NTR for prioritizing many individuals politically and enabling them to become lawmakers. She concluded by expressing her determination to carry forward his legacy and secure victory for the Telugu Desam Party as a true tribute to NTR.

















