NTR Health University Row: Chandrababu urges governor not to approve the bill

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu asked Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan to withdraw the NTR Arogya University name change bill. Naidu along with TDP MPs and MLAs complained about the conduct of the government in the assembly at Raj Bhavan.

Later speaking to the media, Chandrababu described it as a barbaric act of the state government to name NTR university and hailed NTR as the idol of the people of Andhra. Naidu said as an actor NTR has remained in the hearts of the people forever. He said that NTR remained a legend in the fields of politics and cinema.

He said that NTR has started many welfare programs for the future of poor people and opined that NTR has done many services to the medical field as Chief Minister and started the Health University in 1986 during his lifetime.

Naidu reminded that in 1998, he had named Health University after NTR for his services. He said that 32 medical colleges came up in Andhra Pradesh during TDP regime.