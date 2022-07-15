NTR Health University's convocation ceremony held grandly, governor lauds the institute

The 25th graduation ceremony of NTR Health University is going on with grandeur. AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan participated in these celebrations on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "It is a pleasure to celebrate the 25th graduation ceremony of NTR University where many people who have studied in this university are providing good medical services all over the world," he said.

The governor said that he wants the university to develop further. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that central and state governments are giving high priority to education and medicine.

Meanwhile, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice chancellor Dr Syama Prasad Pigilam, registrar Dr Kurli Sankar, presented a 'Honorary Doctorate to Dr G Subrahmanyam, ex director and vice chancellor SVIMS Tirupti on annual convocation at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.