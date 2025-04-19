NTR, Kodela statues unveiled

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju said the coalition government in the state is overcoming the financial problems.

He unveiled the statues of the former chief minister NT Rama Rao and former Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasad at Balijepalli village of Rajupalem mandal in Palnadu district on Friday and paid tributes to them. Later, he inaugurated the ward secretariat building.

Speaking on the occasion, he said some newspapers and TV Channels are making false propaganda against the coalition government in the state. He recalled that while he was in YSRCP he condemned the false propaganda of the former Assembly Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasad.

That is why they maintained distance with him, he said.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu assured that he will develop Palnadu district and recalled how Dr Kodela Siva Prasad developed Palnadu district. Referring to the former chief minister NT Rama Rao, he recalled that the latter had implemented the reforms in the administration and came to power within nine months of inception of the party and brought name and fame to the Telugu world.

MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana, TDP state general secretary Dr Kodela Sivaram and TDP leader Mannem Siva Naga Malleswara Rao were present.