NTR’s glory immortal: Collector

Vijayawada: “The fame and glory attained by the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who led his life with discipline as an ordinary employee, a beloved child of the arts, and the heartbeat of the poor, are immortal,” stated district collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

On Wednesday, marking the birth anniversary of the former chief minister and beloved artiste, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, district collector Lakshmisha paid heartfelt floral tributes to NTR’s portrait at the Pingali Venkaiah Conference Hall in the Collectorate.

The collector inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the District Information and Public Relations Department, showcasing highlights of NTR’s life.

Following this, he witnessed cultural performances by Kala Kshetra Natya Academy and Bhagavatula Venkatarama Sharma’s disciples.

DRO M Lakshminarasimham, Administrative Officer S Srinivas Reddy, Supervisors M Durgaprasad, DIPRO U Surendranath, DPRO SV Mohanarao, Divisional PRO K Ravi, Media Coordinator VV Prasad, DEO UV Subbarao, Village & Ward Secretariats Special Officer G Jyothi, District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijayakumari, Earth Heroes Foundation president Bhansi, Deputy Director Chandrika, and others were present.