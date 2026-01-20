NTR’s schemes inspired many states: Gottipati

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar emphasised that the late chief minister NT Rama Rao pioneered many welfare schemes currently in operation across India. The minister unveiled statues of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in Kopparam and Pattepuram villages on Monday.

The minister praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s ongoing efforts to secure the future of the coming generations. He said that Naidu is working tirelessly to establish industries and attract investments so that youth don’t need to migrate to Bangalore or Hyderabad for employment. Plans are underway to set up wind energy manufacturing hubs and solar panel production facilities on a thousand acres of land in Gudipadu and Kundarthi villages.

Regarding infrastructure development, Minister Gottipati revealed that the coalition government has allocated approximately Rs 90 crore for road construction in the Addanki constituency within 18 months of taking office. He announced the installation of new electricity poles in over 100 villages, the construction of seven substations, and Rs 10 crore sanctioned for building 30 sub-health centres.

The minister also mentioned the restoration of widow pensions that were halted during the previous YSRCP government and urged local leaders to maintain unity for strengthening the party.