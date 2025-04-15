NTR’s vision recalled on SPMVV foundation day

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, celebrated its Foundation Day and Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti with fervour and tribute. The celebrations began with Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof N Rajani garlanding the statue of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who laid the foundation stone for the university on April 14, 1983, coinciding with Ugadi and Ambedkar Jayanti.

Prof Uma highlighted the significance of women’s education, stating, “When a girl is educated, she uplifts not only her family but the entire society.” Registrar Rajani praised the VC’s efforts and credited NTR’s vision for the establishment of the university.

Staff and faculty fondly remembered the contributions of Dr Ambedkar and NT Rama Rao toward women’s empowerment. Later, the NSS unit held a special programme at Saveri Seminar Hall under the leadership of NSS Coordinator and Ambedkar Study Center Director, Prof IV Lalita Kumari. She emphasized that the opportunities available today are the result of their visionary work.

Chief Guest M Gurunath, Third Additional District Sessions Judge, spoke on Dr Ambedkar’s role in drafting the Constitution and stressed the importance of education in achieving freedom and equality. Guest of Honour G Archana, Fourth Additional District Judge, urged students to read and understand the Constitution beyond social media. The program concluded with prize distributions for winners of competitions held in Dr Ambedkar’s honour. Faculty, students, NSS coordinators, and staff participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.