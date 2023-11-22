NTTPS accused of polluting neighbouring villages

Vijayawada: Former secretary to the Government of India and environmental activist E A S Sarma, in a letter to chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Dr Sameer Sharma said that when he had recently visited some villages located around Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) people complained of both air and water pollution caused by the effluents released by the power station.



He said both APPCB and APGenco remained blissfully indifferent to the health problems of people. It is not as though the APPCB is unaware of complaints about pollution from the power station in the past. It issued a show-cause notice on December 27, 2018 to the APGenco, in response to a PIL filed by an NGO before the AP High Court, on several violations in respect of both air and water pollution standards. It is not clear whether the Board had taken any further action on that order, Dr Sarma pointed out.

He recalled that the Union ministry of environment, while issuing statutory Environment Clearance (EC) for Stage V of power project on June 26, 2015 and April 11, 2019, clearly stipulated that the power station authorities should raise a Green Belt over 70 acre around the power station to absorb air-related toxic emissions, monitor surface and groundwater sources for heavy metal/sulphur contamination, monitor the radioactive and heavy metal content of coal used. It is found that none of those conditions has been complied with by APGenco. The environment ministry ought to have issued a notice to APGenco proposing revocation of the clearance. APPCB likewise ought to have proposed revocation of consent for establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) issued Stage V of the power station, he said.

Dr Sarma said that Indian coal has radioactive isotopes in it which are carcinogenic. APPCB has the statutory responsibility of preventing both air and water pollution. He felt that APPCB has failed in its duty to monitor pollution levels periodically.

He demanded that the APPCB immediately commission a comprehensive study of air and water pollution levels in the villages.