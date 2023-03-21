Nuclear power only solution to rising power needs: Expert

Visakhapatnam: Despite threats to environment, energy consumption continues to increase to meet rising aspirations and nuclear power is the only solution to provide low tariff to consumers and stability to the grid, said noted nuclear scientist, Homi Bhabha National Institute Emeritus Professor Ravi B Grover here on Monday.

Participating as chief guest in the national technical festival 'Sangarsh-6.0' of GITAM mechanical engineering students, he said that rising demand requires efficient use of energy.

Prof Ravi B Grover, who is also a member of Indian Atomic Energy Commission, said that present Indian nuclear energy installed capacity is 6,780 MW and the first 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) unit was connected to the grid and another 15 are at various stages of construction and planning.

He informed that India faces twin challenges of meeting the rising energy demands of a developing economy and ensuring an economy-wide low-carbon transition to stay on track with its decarbonisation goal leading to a net zero energy mix by 2070. He said that near-term transition policies should be formulated keeping the likely contributions of various technologies in view for long-term decarbonisation goals.

Later, going around the technical expo, he appreciated students for developing their projects incorporating innovative technologies.