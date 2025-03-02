NUDA decides to provide house sites at cheaper rates

Nellore : The meeting of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA), headed by its Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, has decided to establish layouts in all the municipalities that come under NUDA to bring house sites to all sections of people.

The meeting also decided to hand over unauthorised layouts by initiating stringent action against the realtors, who are responsible for such illegal activity.

Speaking at the meeting, district Collector O Anand has urged NUDA to initiate steps for the development of towns and panchayats that comes under its purview by establishing layouts and bring them at reasonable rates to the public. He said this kind of initiative also helps people to avoid purchasing house sites in unauthorised layouts.

NUDA Chairman Srinivasulu Reddy said that establishment of layouts under the purview of NUDA is under progress as proposals were submitted to the authorities concerned in towns and panchayats.

The NUDA Chairman appealed people not to purchase house sites established in unauthorised layouts as either NUDA or Municipal Administration did not provide infrastructure facilities in them. He warned of initiating stringent action against the realtors responsible for establishing such unauthorised layouts.

The meeting has accepted 21 resolutions specified in the agenda related to NUDA development.

NUDA Vice -Chairman and Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.