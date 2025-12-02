Nutritious food, regular treatment important for HIV patients

Tirupati: District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik called on everyone to stay alert and informed about AIDS. He said nutritious food is very important for people living with HIV/AIDS to maintain good health.

Speaking at an awareness programme held on the occasion of World AIDS day at Mahati Auditorium here on Monday, Dr Naik said that using Nevirapine syrup is necessary to prevent the disease from passing to newborn babies. He appreciated the efforts of district medical staff, who are working towards the elimination of HIV. He noted that World AIDS Day has been observed on December 1 every year since AIDS was first identified in 1988. This year’s theme is ‘Get Tested for HIV, Know HIV Information – Stay Safe.’

During the event, doctors, ICTC–ART counsellors, lab technicians, blood bank staff and representatives of voluntary organisations were honoured with mementos for their good work. The DM&HO said that people, who test positive for HIV should not panic, and that they can live healthy lives if they follow medical advice and take medicines regularly. As part of the programme, a rally expressing solidarity with people living with HIV was also held.

District Leprosy, AIDS and TB Control Officer Dr Sailaja said that awareness programmes are being conducted strongly even in remote villages. Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha, SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu, DISHA staff, representatives of voluntary organisations and nursing students took part in the programme.

During the day, the DM&HO also launched a mobile ICTC van to conduct HIV tests for high-risk groups. This van will visit areas across the district to provide testing services.