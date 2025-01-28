Live
NX Logistics at Sri City goes for Phase 2 expansion
NX Logistics India (NXLI), a subsidiary of Japan’s Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has gone for Phase 2 expansion of its advanced logistics facility in Sri City on Monday.
The event featured Muneo Takahashi, Japan’s Consul General in Chennai, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy and Furue Tadahiro, Chief Managing Officer of Nippon Express Holdings. The Phase 2 expansion strengthens NX Logistics India’s role in advancing industrial growth in the region, aligning with its vision of delivering world-class logistics solutions.
