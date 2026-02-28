OBC Welfare Assn protest on Mar 16

Vijayawada: The National President of the All India OBC Welfare Association, Angirekula Varaprasad Yadav, announced that the organisation will besiege Parliament on March 16 to press for long-pending demands of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Speaking at a press conference at the association’s office on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Friday, Yadav urged the Central government to conduct a comprehensive caste census for OBCs as part of the national census and implement the Union Cabinet’s decision on this matter.