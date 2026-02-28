  1. Home
OBC Welfare Assn protest on Mar 16

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 12:05 PM IST
Vijayawada: The National President of the All India OBC Welfare Association, Angirekula Varaprasad Yadav, announced that the organisation will besiege Parliament on March 16 to press for long-pending demands of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Speaking at a press conference at the association’s office on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Friday, Yadav urged the Central government to conduct a comprehensive caste census for OBCs as part of the national census and implement the Union Cabinet’s decision on this matter.

All India OBC Welfare AssociationAngirekula Varaprasad YadavOBC Caste Census DemandParliament Protest March 16Vijayawada Press Conference
