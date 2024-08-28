Oberoi group to invest Rs. 200 cr in Horsley Hills

Horsley Hills (Annamayya Dist): Ina bid to boost tourism in Andhra Pradesh, steps are being taken to develop Horsley Hills into a premier tourist destination. Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri along with reputed hotelier Oberoi group representatives and key officials visited Horsley Hills to assess the measures required for this development on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to the media, Collector Sridhar outlined the government's ambitious plans for the area, which include the promotion of adventure tourism, trekking and camping activities.

"Adventure tourism, trekking and camping are perfectly suited for Horsley Hills. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, representatives from the Oberoi Group today visited for a field study as they intend to invest here. The district administration will make all arrangements for them. The representatives expressed satisfaction with the initiative and the cooperation extended by both the government and the district administration," said the Collector.

The Oberoi Group, a well-known name in the hospitality industry, has shown interest in investing approximately Rs 200 crore in the development of Horsley Hills. According to the Collector, the proposal will be discussed at the Oberoi board after which they may start construction within the next two months.

The Collector emphasised that the project would not only boost tourism but also generate significant employment opportunities and income for the local population. "There is immense potential to develop a tourism circuit connecting Horsley Hills with nearby attractions like Gurramkonda Fort, Veligallu Reservoir and Tallapaka near Rajampet, the birth place of Annamacharya and further linking Tirupati to Bengaluru and Kadapa," he added.

In addition to the tourism circuit, the Oberoi Group is also exploring the possibility of setting up a helipad service to cater to VVIPs traveling from Tirupati and Bengaluru. Their firm's architect visited Horsley Hills to evaluate how the development could be executed while maintaining the area's natural beauty.

Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Madanapalle Sub-Collector Meghaswaroop, representatives from the Tourism Department, Oberoi Group officials Shankar and Vinod and other officials were present.