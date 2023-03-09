Obesity effects fertility: Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela

Guntur: Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela said that staying fit is important for a healthy, active and long life. She said this is true in case of couples trying for conception as well.

She flagged off 5-km Walkathon on the occasion of International Women's Day to emphasise on fitness in daily life. She said both underweight and overweight have a negative impact on fertility.

Oasis Fertility Guntur clinical head and fertility specialist Dr V Ramya said that a 20-minute walk daily helps you stay fit and keep illness at bay. She said regular walking will check hormone imbalances and be useful for conception. She said the infertility rate is increasing for male and females due to lifestyle change and diet habits. It can be checked with walking and exercises.

The 5-km Walkathon started at Mother Teresa statue at Lakshmipuram and reached Metro Theatre at Kothapet in Guntur.

Women and girl students in large numbers participated in the walkathon.