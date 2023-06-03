Odisha Train Accident: AP passengers details sent to Vijayawada railway station

The Railway department has revealed the details of the people from Andhra Pradesh who were in the Coromandel Express train that was involved in the ghastly accident.

It is reported that Coromandel Express had a total of 178 passengers bound for Andhra Pradesh including 9 in 1AC - 9, 17 2AC, 114 in 3AC and 38 people traveled in sleeper class.

According to Railway Department officials, there are 33 people who were to get off at Vijayawada, two at Eluru, one at Tadepalli Gudem and 12 at Rajamahendravaram. The officials have sent the phone numbers, coach and berth details of the passengers belonging to AP to the helpline center at Vijayawada station.

In the wake of the Odisha train accident, the authorities have cancelled 21 trains running today and tomorrow via Vijayawada. Another 11 trains were diverted. As a result, Vijayawada railway station became crowded with passengers who are suffering due to cancellation and diversion of trains.