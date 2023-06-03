Live
Odisha train accident: Several trains running through AP, Telangana cancelled
Several trains were cancelled in the East Coast region amid a terrible train accident in Odisha on Friday. The train also includes traveling from two Telugu states.
Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has disclosed the details of canceled trains. Regarding the Telugu states, the canceled trains include Howrah-Secunderabad (12703), Shalimar-Hyderabad (18045), and Howrah-Tirupati (20889).
The Railway Department has released the Helpline numbers of Telugu states
Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 – 27788516
Vijayawada Railway Station: 0866 – 2576924
Rajahmundry Railway Station: 0883 – 2420541
Renigunta Railway Station: 9949198414.
Tirupati Railway Station: 7815915571
AP Disaster Management Organization Emergency Helpline Numbers
Odisha, Balasore: 06782-262286
Vijayawada: 0866 2576924
Rajahmundry: 08832420541
Samarlakota: 7780741268
Nellore: 08612342028
Ongole: 7815909489
Gudur: 08624250795
Eluru: 08812232267
Meanwhile, the family members of Telugu passengers are worried about the safety of those who were traveling in the trains due to the accident. In the wake of this accident, Prime Minister Modi, leaders of Congress, and AP CM Jagan were shocked and expressed deepest condolences to their families.
Earlier, CM Jagan inquired about the details of the passengers in the trains that were involved in the train accident and constituted a panel to visit Odisha.