Odisha train accident: Several trains running through AP, Telangana cancelled

Several trains were canceled in the East Coast region amid a terrible train accident in Odisha on Friday. The train also includes traveling from two Telugu states.



Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has disclosed the details of canceled trains. Regarding the Telugu states, the canceled trains include Howrah-Secunderabad (12703), Shalimar-Hyderabad (18045), and Howrah-Tirupati (20889).

The Railway Department has released the Helpline numbers of Telugu states

Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 – 27788516

Vijayawada Railway Station: 0866 – 2576924

Rajahmundry Railway Station: 0883 – 2420541

Renigunta Railway Station: 9949198414.

Tirupati Railway Station: 7815915571

AP Disaster Management Organization Emergency Helpline Numbers

Odisha, Balasore: 06782-262286

Vijayawada: 0866 2576924

Rajahmundry: 08832420541

Samarlakota: 7780741268

Nellore: 08612342028

Ongole: 7815909489

Gudur: 08624250795

Eluru: 08812232267

Meanwhile, the family members of Telugu passengers are worried about the safety of those who were traveling in the trains due to the accident. In the wake of this accident, Prime Minister Modi, leaders of Congress, and AP CM Jagan were shocked and expressed deepest condolences to their families.

Earlier, CM Jagan inquired about the details of the passengers in the trains that were involved in the train accident and constituted a panel to visit Odisha.



