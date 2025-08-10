Official machinery biased towards govt, alleges YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: Condemning the ‘apparent’ bias-attitude of official machinery and expressing lack of confidence in the policing, YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana urged the Election Commission to ensure conduct of free and fair polls. Speaking to media here on Saturday, the MLC stated that the police have been supporting the ruling party and resorting to filing false cases against the YSRCP cadre. “However, they (police) are turning a blind eye on TDP goons,” he criticised.

Expressing confidence that people are with the YSRCP, the MLC remarked, “The shifting of polling booths is never heard of. It is very apparent that the alliance is resorting to undemocratic means to discourage YSRCP voters from exercising their franchise, visiting booths located in far off places before Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll, the MLC opined.

Wondering what the NDA government had done in the past one-and-a-half years, Botcha Satyanarayana said, “Drugs, kidnapping and murder cases have increased in the state. And so are atrocities against women and minors. The coalition government has been making a big hue and cry over bad roads and potholes, have they at least worked on them so far?”

The election promises of the NDA government remain unkept, while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is known to fulfill election promises and prioritise welfare, the MLC stated demanding the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections.