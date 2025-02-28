  • Menu
Officials asked to conduct land resurveys

Village Secretariat Animal Husbandry Association members submitting a petition to Minister DSBV Swamy in Turpu Nayudupalem on Thursday

Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy instructed the officials to ensure the timely issuance of position certificates and caste verification documents needed for housing loans without causing inconvenience to the public.

Kondapi : Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy instructed the officials to ensure the timely issuance of position certificates and caste verification documents needed for housing loans without causing inconvenience to the public. On Thursday, the Minister conducted a teleconference from his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem with tahsildars from six mandals in Kondapi constituency, RDOs from Ongole and Kanigiri, and the Housing PD.

During the meeting, Minister Swamy emphasised the need to identify suitable government lands for housing sites to be distributed to the poor. He directed officials to conduct land re-surveys meticulously and advised that land allocations for industries should be coordinated with farmers and the district collector to avoid potential issues. Following the teleconference, representatives from the Village Secretariat Animal Husbandry Association met with the Minister and submitted a petition. They requested the rein-statement of the ‘Other’ option in the attendance system, to which the minister responded positively.

