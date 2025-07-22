Officials asked to focus on efficient drainage system

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has instructed officials to focus on efficient functioning of the drainage system in Vijayawada city and stated that there should be no blockages to the flow of rainwater in the city. Lakshmisha has warned that no lapses in maintenance will be tolerated. In the backdrop of continuous rains for the past two days, the Collector on Monday conducted a whirlwind inspection of various localities to assess ground-level conditions in the city.

He visited Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Nirmala Convent Road, Low Bridge area in One Town, Devinagar, New Rajarajeswaripeta, and other areas. Speaking to the media, Dr Lakshmisha emphasised that sanitation, proper sewage disposal, and access to safe drinking water are vital for public health. He warned that failure in drainage maintenance would lead to sewage overflow, resulting in foul odour and mosquito breeding—ultimately exposing the public to dangerous vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

He directed officials to ensure that there are no blockages in floodwater and sewage canals and that any emerging issue must be addressed on a war-footing. He said the silt should be removed thoroughly along the entire stretch of canals and free flow of storm and drain waters.

Similarly, rainwater should not accumulate on roads, and measures must be taken to avoid inconvenience to vehicle users. He also instructed that roadworks be free from engineering flaws.

The Collector appealed to the public to report water logging or drainage issues by calling the control room at 91549 70454. Dr Lakshmisha stated that dumping trash and plastic items into canals would result in the same waste causing health hazards. He urged people to segregate waste properly, hand it over to sanitation staff, avoid using polythene bags, and adopt eco-friendly alternatives. The Collector was accompanied by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer R Srinath Reddy, Executive Engineer G Samrajyam, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Annapurna, and others.