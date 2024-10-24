Officials asked to safeguard govt lands

Visakhapatnam : District collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the revenue staff to take stringent action to protect government lands, identify encroached lands and take appropriate action against land grabbers.

Participating in the Bheemunipatnam revenue division conference along with Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok here on Wednesday, the Collector spoke on various issues.

If lands are free of litigations, industrialists and management of the IT sector will come forward to invest in the district, he stressed.

The district collector directed the revenue staff to serve the people approaching the government offices. The revenue staff from village level to district level should be accessible to the peopleall the time and should have control over the field level conditions, he suggested.

Further, Harendhira Prasad warned that irregularities in the issuance of caste, income and residence verification documents, mutation process and issuance of tenant passbooks will not be tolerated and if any official does so, they will not be spared.

Similarly, the Collector spoke about the resurvey, mutation process, free hold of land, protection of government land, management of revenue records, response time taken to resolve public issues, field level revenue problems and other related topics.

District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Bheemili RDO Sangeet Madhur, tahsildars, DTs, RIs, VROs, VRAs and surveyors of Bheemili constituency took part in the review meeting.