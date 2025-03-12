Officials asked to supply ration without delay

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Food Commission member Ganjimala Devi instructed the officials concerned to provide timely ration supplies to the beneficiaries without any delay through the public distribution system (PDS).

After inspecting several ration depots, Anganwadi centres and primary schools in the city on Tuesday, she warned that stringent action would be taken if mistakes arise in the distribution process.

Later, the AP State Food Commission member observed the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme. She gave suggestions to the authorities concerned to maintain quality in providing the meals.

Along with district civil supplies officer Kalyani and other officials inspected the ration depot located in circle -2. Also, the team visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation and Upper Primary Health Centre located at Kapparada. The AP State Food Commission member examined details of the cardholders and instructed the depot staff to distribute ration supplies in a transparent manner. Further, the Food Commission member visited GVMC High School and served the food to children and interacted with them.

Ms Devi also visited an Anganwadi centre located in 54th ward and expressed satisfaction over the nutritional food provided for the children, the maintenance of the take-home ration register.

Further, Devi visited Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam at Meghadri Gedda and enquired about the results and pass percentage achieved by students in previous years. She also examined the kitchen and made several suggestions to prepare quality food for the students.

Officers from the civil supplies, Women and Child Development, education, food safety, weights and measures were present.