Officials fulfil CM’s promise to a beneficiary

Guntur : District Collector P Arun Babu on Wednesday immediately responded and gave an air compressor to Yedukondalu to help him carry out his business and fulfilled the promise made to him by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu promised to provide an air compressor to Ullengula Yedukondalu during his visit to Yellamanda village of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district on December 31. During his visit to the village, Naidu went to Yedukondalu’s house and enquired about his problems. The Chief Minister prepared coffee and gave it to Yedukondalu’s family members and gave Rs 5 lakh to Yedukondalu at Praja Vedika.

Yedukondalu asked for an air compressor and CM promised to provide him the product. The assurance was fulfilled by the Palnadu district administration.

Yedukondalu’s family members expressed happiness on receiving the air compressor. Narasaraopet Revenue Divisional officer Madhulatha and tahsildar Venugopal were present.