Live
- Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
- Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest
- Nitish retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs
- Court sends BJP MLA to 11-day police custody
- TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati
- Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs
- Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations
- Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event
- Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues
Just In
Officials gear up for Ratha Saptami
Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao directed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for Ratha Saptami festival.
Srikakulam: Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao directed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for Ratha Saptami festival. He reviewed the arrangements with officials of all related departments at the Sun God temple premises at Arasavalli on Saturday. Ratha Saptami festival will be celebrated on February 16 at Sun God temple.
Minister asked officials of various related departments to work in coordination to avoid difficulties on the festival. Officials are advised to concentrate more on quick clearance of devotee rush and temple and traffic rush around the temple premises by identifying suitable parking locations. Minster asked officials to sell tickets and entry passes etc., as per rules and regulations. He released posters and pamphlets regarding the festival along with officials and temple trust board members.