Officials gear up for Ratha Saptami

Srikakulam: Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao directed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for Ratha Saptami festival. He reviewed the arrangements with officials of all related departments at the Sun God temple premises at Arasavalli on Saturday. Ratha Saptami festival will be celebrated on February 16 at Sun God temple.

Minister asked officials of various related departments to work in coordination to avoid difficulties on the festival. Officials are advised to concentrate more on quick clearance of devotee rush and temple and traffic rush around the temple premises by identifying suitable parking locations. Minster asked officials to sell tickets and entry passes etc., as per rules and regulations. He released posters and pamphlets regarding the festival along with officials and temple trust board members.