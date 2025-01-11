Officials instructed to solve land issues at once

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed tahsildars and RDOs to ensure timely resolution of land-related issues, including corrections in land records and pending mutation applications.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate’s hall on Friday, she emphasised the need for swift action on applications received during revenue meetings. She stressed that all pending mutation applications, along with those received during revenue meetings, should be thoroughly reviewed and resolved promptly.

She specifically highlighted pending applications in mandals like Allagadda, Bandi Atmakur, Pamulapadu, Nandikotkur, Nandyal Urban, Nandyal Rural, Panyam, and Pagidyala, instructing officials to clear them without delay. She also directed the officials to register all applications received during revenue meetings online and conduct resurvey processes within 45 days to address land disputes effectively. Public grievances submitted through official platforms must also be resolved without pending issues, ensuring justice for the affected individuals.

The Collector ordered the officials to file counters for pending court cases and strictly implement interim and final court orders. Additionally, she instructed the immediate completion of land acquisition for industries, irrigation projects, and national highways.

As part of the initiative, each mandal is to select a pilot village to identify and demarcate village and government land boundaries, initiating resurvey work. She also stressed the need to conduct extensive public awareness campaigns, ensuring that villagers are informed about gram sabhas through announcements in advance.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, RDOs, special deputy collectors, and tahsildars from various mandals participated in the meeting.