Officials plan joint action to reduce accidents in the dist

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Saturday stressed the need for strict measures to reduce road accidents in the district. He chaired the district-level Road Safety Committee review meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday in which District SP L Subba Rayudu, Municipal Commissioner and in-charge Joint Collector N Mourya and other officials also took part.

The Collector said efforts must be made to reduce fatalities in road accidents. He instructed officials to register cases and ensure jail time for those driving under the influence of alcohol. A committee would identify accident-prone spots and take necessary action. He discussed progress on the issues raised in the previous meeting.

He stressed that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets and directed police and the transport department to conduct special drives against drunk driving. Schools should create awareness among students about traffic rules, while parents should be informed about safety precautions. Colleges and universities should educate students on the legal and health risks of drug and substance abuse. All departments must work together to reduce accidents, he added.

SP Subba Rayudu said 42 black spots were identified in the district and steps were being taken to prevent accidents in those areas. He suggested installing CC cameras at highway junctions, dhabas and restaurants, and placing road indicators, speed limit boards and traffic signals at key points. He also recommended setting up trauma care centres for emergency treatment.

After the meeting, officials released posters on ganja prevention, anti-social activities and women’s safety. Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vamsi, Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, National Highway PDs Venkateshwarlu, Ravindra Rao and Kondayya Chowdary, Transport Department Commissioner Muralimohan, R&B SE Raja Naik and other officials attended the meeting.