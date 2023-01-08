Officials pull out all stops for G-20 summit in March

Visakhapatnam: With the prestigious G-20 meeting slated in Visakhapatnam in the month of March, the authorities concerned are pulling out all stops to make the G-20 meeting a grand success. Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi instructed the officials to gear up for the two-day G-20 Working Group meeting scheduled in the port city on March 28 and 29.

Holding a review meeting with the concerned officials on Saturday, Srilakshmi discussed the arrangements of the summit in detail with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth along with Collectors from neighbouring districts and other department heads.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Chief Secretary called for all department heads to complete the tasks assigned to them on time. With dignitaries and officials from various countries expected to participate in the summit, Srilakshmi directed the officials to take up the arrangement work in a proactive manner. "With officials from over 45-plus countries expected to take part in the summit, we wanted to showcase our City of Destiny as a sought-after tourist destination.

Tribal arts of Araku, art and crafts of Shilparamam, tourist circuits, among others, would be highlighted on the occasion. Roads that stretch about 97-km in GVMC limits will get a black-topping and repair works done. Digital tourist brochures will be given to the dignitaries through which they can pick destinations to explore," the Special Chief Secretary explained. As the guests are expected to visit popular tourist destinations in and around Visakhapatnam, including Araku, Borra Caves, Shilparamam, Kailasagiri, RK Beach, VMRDA Smart City Park etc., Srilakshmi underlined the need to take up beautification and repair works and ensure that they get completed in a time bound manner. From security to traffic, accommodation to sanitation and beautification works, Srilakshmi emphasised on taking concerted efforts to complete the tasks ahead on time.