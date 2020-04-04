Officials put locks on gates, making people stay at home at Lepakshi in Anantapur district

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, a national-wide lockdown has been implemented as a preventive measure to control the spread of the virus. The police and other officials urge people to stay at home and not to come out unnecessarily on the streets.

But still, some people are seen roaming on the roads violating the lockdown rules. With this, the officials took another route to implement the lockdown strictly.

Recently, a 10-year-old boy tested Coronavirus positive in Lepakshi of Anantapur district, where the officials have alerted the locals to stay at homes. Despite this, the public neglected the warning and continued to come on to the streets.

As there is no other way to control them, the officials put locks to the gates and making people stay at home. On this occasion, the officials warned that strict action would be taken if anyone violates the lockdown rules in Lepakshi.

The recent media bulletin released by the AP Health department states that as on April 4th 180 Coronavirus positive cases were reported across the state with Anantapur 2, Chittoor 10, Kadapa 23, and Kurnool 4 in Rayalaseema region.