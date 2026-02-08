Officials told not to compromise on quality

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Viswanath has accorded top priority to strengthening basic infrastructure in the city, with development works progressing at a brisk pace.

On Saturday, he inspected the ongoing construction of a cement concrete (CC) road on Hosanna Mandir Road in Ward No 19, executed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The Commissioner reviewed progress, interacted with engineering officials via walkie-talkie, and emphasised the need for timely completion. He stressed that quality must never be compromised in projects funded by public money.

Engineering staff were directed to maintain strict supervision at every stage, while contractors were instructed to use only tested, standard-quality materials—cement, sand, gravel, and water. Amenities secretaries were tasked with enforcing quality norms at the field level. Viswanath also mandated proper slope to avoid water stagnation and a minimum two-week curing period after concreting, along with completion within stipulated timelines.

The Commissioner disclosed that infrastructure works worth Rs 29.81 crore are currently underway, including Rs 25.25 crore from general funds, Rs 4.16 crore from 15th Finance Commission grants, and additional projects with Rs 40 lakh. He called for seamless inter-departmental coordination to resolve issues swiftly and ensure smooth execution.

Viswanath further inspected Anna Canteen at the Collectorate and directed nodal officers to uphold strict food quality and hygiene standards. Meals must be fresh, prepared in clean conditions, and subjected to daily inspections from preparation to distribution. Adequate cleanliness, drinking water, and basic amenities should be ensured for hassle-free service to beneficiaries.

Amenities Secretary Swetha Reddy, Sanitation Inspector Hussain and other officials were present.