Officials told to be alert in the wake of heavy rains

Kurnool/Nandyal: The Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal districts - P Ranjith Basha and G Raja Kumari respectively - have ordered the officials to be on alert to tackle the situation as heavy rains are likely to lash the districts.

Tahsildars, mandal parishad development officers and special officers were ordered to take necessary measurements, while staying at mandal headquarters. They were also told to be ready to tackle flash floods at low-lying areas and river bank areas.

Kurnool district Collector Ranjith Basha held a tele conference with the officials concerned over heavy rains on Wednesday. In the wake of heavy rains likely to lash the district, he directed the officials to be alert round-the-clock to tackle any situation. Stating that due to heavy rains flood water may enter into the residential areas in Yemmiganur, Adoni and Kurnool, he instructed the officials to inspect these areas and to pump out the rainwater. Panchayat secretaries were told to clear the drains in villages and to monitor the situation through village revenue officers and village revenue assistants.

Irrigation SE was ordered to be ready with cement and sand, if Sunkesula, KC Canal, Vedavathi, big streams and others develop breaches. The officials were ordered to keep him updated about the danger mark of water levels at reservoirs, rainfall at catchment and others. The officials of agriculture and horticulture were told to alert the farmers for taking necessary measures to their crops.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya and others participated in the teleconference.

On the other hand, Nandyal district Collector G Raja Kumari has stated that in the wake of heavy rains the schools have been announced holiday on Wednesday. A command control centre has been set up at the Collector office. For any assistance, people were told to contact phone numbers 08514-293903 and 293908.