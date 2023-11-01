Live
Officials told to clear bills of Polavaram oustees
Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials to pay pending bills of evacuees of Polavaram project under Relief and rehabilitation.
He organised a meeting with the project administrator Praveen Aditya and other officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.
He asked ITDA PO and Jangareddigudem RDO to initiate measures for early payment of pending bills and asked them to clear bills under options 2 and 3.
Collector wants officials to act on Rs 13 crore worth bills pertaining to 25 villages under 41.5 contours. R&B SE is told to complete enumeration by next week in the remaining 5 out of 16 villages under the jurisdiction of 45.16 contours.
Collector asked the ITDA PO to solve problems related to land and R&R raised at the recently held grama sabhas.
As part of payment of compensation, MPDO and Tahsildar concerned should conduct a special drive to receive applications and PAN cards of 948 evacuees, he said.